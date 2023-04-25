Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

WABC stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

