Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake by 128.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

