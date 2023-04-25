Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

WY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 967,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

