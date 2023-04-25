Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.96) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.71) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($52.45) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.84) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.51).

Whitbread Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,126 ($39.04) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,009.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,814.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.58).

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 275 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,784.31). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($39.22) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,784.31). Also, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.82) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($37,146.95). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,490 shares of company stock worth $10,787,980. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

