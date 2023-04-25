Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.