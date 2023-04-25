Wirtual Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $2,444.58 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

