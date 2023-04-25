Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,475 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Activity

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $329.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.