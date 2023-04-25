Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

