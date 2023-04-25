Wolff Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,851. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

