Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 10,382 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.05. 743,914 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

