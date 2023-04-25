World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 103.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

