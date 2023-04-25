XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 5,947,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,214,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in XPeng by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

