Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.61. 14,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YARIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.33.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
