Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.61. 14,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YARIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.33.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.