Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Jabil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Jabil’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jabil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jabil by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after buying an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,055,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,981. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

