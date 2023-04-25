ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ZFOX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 10,193,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,429. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Analysts expect that ZeroFox will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

