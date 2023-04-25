ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.0 %

ZIM stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 138.53%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.