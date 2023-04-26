0x Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.76 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $229.08 million and $17.76 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get 0x alerts:

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

