109,220 Shares in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Purchased by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Urban One accounts for approximately 0.0% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Trading Down 8.5 %

UONE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 79,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $334.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

