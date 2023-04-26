11,795 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.29. 1,514,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

