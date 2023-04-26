1,200 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.67.

NYSE:INSP opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.27. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.