1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $339.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.13 and its 200 day moving average is $348.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.