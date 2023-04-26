1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

