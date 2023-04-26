1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 276,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 313,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.