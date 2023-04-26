1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

