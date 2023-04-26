1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,476,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,150,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 735,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 488,476 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,763 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.