1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 46,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 15.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 62.5% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 11.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 131.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

