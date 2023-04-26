2,165 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WHR opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

