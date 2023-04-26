32,490 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 881,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,238. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.