3,523 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $290.83. 174,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,430. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $400.33. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.