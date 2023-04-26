3,561 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 8,377,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907,580. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $122.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

