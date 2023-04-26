3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading 0% Higher

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.97. 11,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $177.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Printing ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

About 3D Printing ETF

