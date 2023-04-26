418,870 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 937,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.