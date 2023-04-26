837 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.94. The stock had a trading volume of 74,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

