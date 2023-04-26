992 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.