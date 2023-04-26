ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB Stock Down 2.6 %

ABB traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 900,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,881. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

