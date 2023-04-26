AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.11. 1,746,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,292. The stock has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

