Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 314,715 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.45.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

