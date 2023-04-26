Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.31

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 2976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

Accord Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

