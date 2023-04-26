Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Critical Comparison

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -122.41% Seres Therapeutics -3,509.50% -548.64% -79.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acer Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.00%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 17.10 -$26.24 million ($1.66) -0.55 Seres Therapeutics $7.13 million 113.17 -$250.16 million ($2.34) -2.74

Acer Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. ACER-001 treats menopausal related Vasomotor symptoms. The company was founded by Chris Schelling in December 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

