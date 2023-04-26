Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $8.74 on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,052,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,221. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

