Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Silicom makes up 6.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.22% of Silicom worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

