Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.85% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

