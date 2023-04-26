Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Semler Scientific by 893.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semler Scientific by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

