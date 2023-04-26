Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Dril-Quip comprises 3.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $922.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 1.07. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

