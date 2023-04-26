ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRX opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.39.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.50 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts forecast that ADF Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Stories

