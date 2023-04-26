Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,094.92

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,094.92 ($26.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,275 ($28.41). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,262 ($28.25), with a volume of 406,753 shares changing hands.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.16) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.85) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.85) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.98) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,119.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,097.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,821.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 6,612.90%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.12), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,162.80). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.12), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,162.80). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,968.40). Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

