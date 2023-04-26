Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 13,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

