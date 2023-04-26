Aew Capital Management L P Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

IRM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,163. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.