Aew Capital Management L P Has $123.55 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 4.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.55% of AvalonBay Communities worth $123,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,413. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $245.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

