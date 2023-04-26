Aew Capital Management L P Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.49% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 540,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 188,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

